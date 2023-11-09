‘We just want to be left in peace’: In Brazil’s Amazon, soy ambitions loom over Indigenous land

PEIXOTO DE AZEVEDO, Brazil — The red dirt road cuts through the jungle like a fresh wound, splintering one of Brazil’s most pristine stretches of Amazon rainforest. Clouds of dust rise above the emerald canopy, as roaring freight trucks loaded with soybeans plow through deep craters of hardened mud. On one side lies the Xingu Indigenous Park, the country’s oldest demarcated reserve. Across the road is the Capoto/Jarina Indigenous Territory, home to Brazil’s best-known Indigenous leader, Raoni Metuktire, who famously walked with president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on inauguration day on Jan. 1, in a symbol of new beginnings for the Amazon and its people. Together, these two Indigenous territories form a vast oasis of rainforest stretching 3.3 million hectares across the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil’s agricultural heartland. But all around them, the forest is giving way to soy plantations and cattle pastures at a breakneck pace. “We’re surrounded here,” says Puiú Txukarramãe, Raoni’s nephew and a leader, or cacique, from the Kayapó Indigenous people, who live in Capoto/Jarina. “Inside our area, it’s all forest. Outside of it, it’s all farms. There are farms everywhere you look.” The agricultural expansion in Mato Grosso has left Indigenous people “surrounded” and it risks opening up their lands to invasions and land-grabbing, says Puiú Txukarramãe, a cacique from the Kayapó Indigenous people who live in Capoto/Jarina. Image by Ana Ionova for Mongabay. The region is home to around 7,480 Indigenous people from 18 different groups, who rely on the rainforest for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

