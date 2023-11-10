Amazon deforestation has a regional, not just local impact: study

It’s been well-documented that local temperatures rise in an area after the forest has been cleared. There’s no canopy to block the sun from hitting the soil directly and no trees to absorb moisture to stave off extreme heat. But could deforestation have a more regional impact, too? A new study found that deforestation in the Amazon doesn’t just raise temperatures in the areas where the deforestation took place but rather throughout the entire region. Clearing tropical forests has a warming effect on the land surface for at least 100 kilometers (62 miles), according to the study, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). “The world is getting warmer as a result of climate change. It is important that we understand how deforestation of the Amazon ecosystem is contributing to climate warming. If deforestation is warming surrounding regions, this would have big implications for people living in those areas,” said lead author Dr. Edward Butt, a research fellow at the School of Earth and Environment at Leeds. Dr. Butt and other researchers analyzed satellite readings of surface temperatures at 3.7 million different data points across the Amazon where forest loss had occurred between 2001 and 2020. They found that localized deforestation had a strong impact on regional warming. For example, areas with little local or regional deforestation experienced a warming of only 0.3 °C while areas with local deforestation but little regional deforestation warmed by around 1.3°C. But…This article was originally published on Mongabay

