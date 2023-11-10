Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon falls 22% in 2023

Deforestation in Earth’s largest rainforest decreased by 22% in the year ending July 31, 2023, according to data released on Thursday by Brazil’s National Space Research Institute (INPE). The analysis of satellite imagery by INPE revealed that forest clearing in the Brazilian Amazon totaled 9,001 square kilometers, an area approximately the size of Puerto Rico. This marks the first time annual deforestation in the Amazon has fallen below 10,000 square kilometers since 2018. Annual deforestation in the legal Amazon since 1988, according to INPE’s PRODES system. Note: 2023 data is preliminary. This decrease is seen as a sign that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s efforts to curb deforestation are taking effect, following a significant increase in forest loss during the tenure of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Lula has reinstated programs to monitor and control deforestation, restarted conservation initiatives, forged alliances with other tropical forest nations, and committed Brazil to eliminating illegal deforestation by 2030. Deforestation in the Amazon nevertheless remains significantly higher than levels seen in the early to mid-2010s. Additionally, a vast swathe of the Amazon is currently experiencing a severe drought, which scientists attribute to the combined effects of climate change and historical deforestation in the region. Deforestation concentrated Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon was concentrated in three states which in recent years have accounted for the bulk of agricultural expansion in the region: Pará (36.4%), Mato Grosso (23.2%), and Amazonas (17.3%). Of those states, only Mato Grosso experienced a rise in deforestation relative to 2022. 60%…This article was originally published on Mongabay

