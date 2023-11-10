In Borneo, the ‘Power of Mama’ fight Indonesia’s wildfires with all-woman crew

Ely Marlina’s 2-year-old child began to cough as the wildfires enveloped Indonesia’s Ketapang district in the summer of 2019. The little one soon fell ill with an acute respiratory tract infection and was later diagnosed with pneumonia. A 20-minute drive away in a nearby village, Maimun, 43, endured an anxious fortnight as her mother lay in the hospital with lung disease. “The sky was red; I couldn’t see the sun,” Maimun told Mongabay of the 2019 wildfire crisis. “The weather was incredibly hot. It was worse in the morning — the haze was extraordinary.” As smoke darkened Ketapang, Maimun watched over her children at home, who lost their right to education for three weeks as air pollution shuttered local schools. Visibility was just 20 meters (65 feet) outside as Maimun traveled to the hospital to visit her mother. “As homemakers, we felt the most impact,” Maimun said. Research shows women and children are already disproportionately exposed to ambient air pollution, owing primarily to the indoor burning of fuels in Indonesia’s rural areas. Outside the home, children under 5 are more susceptible to wildfire smoke because they take more breaths and have yet to develop robust immune defenses. UNICEF, the United Nations children’s fund, estimated that around 2.4 million children aged under 5 lived in areas of Indonesia worst affected by haze in 2019. “We’ve been through quite a lot of fire disasters around here,” said Karmele Llano Sanchez, director of Yayasan IAR Indonesia (YIARI), the Indonesia affiliate of International Animal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

