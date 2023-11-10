On Nepal’s day to honor dogs, wild canines face mounting threats

KATHMANDU — As Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights, also known as Diwali or Deepavali, the Nepali variation of the event sees the faithful venerate their dogs as protectors and loyal human companions. On the second day of the five-day Tihar festival, devotees adorn their canid friends with garlands and feed them delicacies. The practice is seen as a way of pleasing Yama, the god of death and justice, who in Hindu lore has dogs as his vahana, or assistants. But as the dogs in cities, towns and villages, who suffer ill-treatment the rest of the year, enjoy their day in the limelight, their distant cousins in the country’s forests lead treacherous lives amid human persecution, spread of disease, wildfires, and competition with other predators. The Asiatic wild dog (Cuon alpinus), also known as the dhole or Indian wild dog, is one of these, “an endangered species that we don’t talk about enough,” says researcher and dhole conservation campaigner Ambika Khatiwada. The dhole, the only surviving member of its genus, once roamed large swaths of Asia, from Afghanistan in the west to Laos in the east, and Russia in the north to India in the south. Today, it’s limited to fragmented habitats in Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand. Its presence remains uncertain in Pakistan and the Korean Peninsula. There are many unknowns about the animal, according to an assessment for the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority. The global population…This article was originally published on Mongabay

