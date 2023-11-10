‘Very good progress’ but nothing firm as deep-sea mining rules are hashed out

Commercial mining in the deep ocean is not yet a reality, but the possibility is on the horizon. Delegates of the U.N.-affiliated deep-sea mining regulator, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), have been developing a set of regulations that would govern how miners could prospect, explore and exploit mineral resources on the seabed. More than two years ago, there was impetus to finalize the regulations by July 2023, but delegates failed to meet this deadline. Instead, ISA members agreed in July 2023 to try and finish the rules by July 2025, although this deadline isn’t binding. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 8, representatives of the 36 member states of the ISA council met in Kingston, Jamaica, to continue work on the rules. Discussions covered many parts of the regulatory text, including matters related to the inspection, compliance and enforcement of deep-sea mining; environmental provisions; financial issues; and the functioning of the ISA itself. Michael Lodge, the ISA’s secretary-general, said in an online press briefing on Nov. 8 that he believed there was a “large measure of agreement” on most matters. “We’ve actually made very good progress,” Lodge said. “Of course, there will be still some issues that will take some time to resolve.” However, Matt Gianni, co-founder of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC), who attended the ISA meetings as an observer, interpreted the outcome differently. (The DSCC is a coalition of more than 100 groups that oppose deep-sea mining.) “While they’re still moving forward [with developing the regulations], how much…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay