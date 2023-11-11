Earthshot Prize: Asia leads the way in quest to repair planet

From BBC
In a village in Western India, women collect onions that have been stored in the orange metal dryers that are transforming their lives.
It is simple, almost rudimentary, technology. But they help the farmers to process excess or lower quality crop – which would ordinarily go to waste – into valuable products that can increase their profit.
The dryers have been deployed around 400 villages and are made by India’s S4S Technologies, one of five organisations that won the Earthshot Prize this week. The £1m ($1.2m) award was started by Britain’s Prince William in 2014 with the aim of finding and scaling up innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges.
“S4S, along with women farmers, are creating a new food ecosystem that reduces wastage and mitigates the increase in greenhouse gas emissions while meeting the world’s food needs,” co-founder of S4S Technologies Nidhi Pant said in a statement after the award ceremony in Singapore.
Indian farmers are contending with the impact of climate change every day, and they are not alone. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has identified the Asia-Pacific as the region most vulnerable to climate change, with 13 out of 30 countries on the continent facing significant fallout.
Home to multiple low-lying coastal cities which are exposed to flood and typhoon risk, the region also faces dramatic increases in heat and humidity; extreme rainfall is forecast in some areas, while drought is anticipated in others.