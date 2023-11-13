Iceland volcanic eruption still likely, say scientists

From BBC
Residents of an Icelandic town struck by hundreds of earthquakes have briefly been allowed back to their homes to collect belongings.
More than 500 quakes hit the south-western Reykjanes Peninsula on Monday.
A volcanic eruption is still expected, scientists say, despite the quakes being weaker in recent days.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from the town of Grindavik, under which most of the tremors have taken place.
Pedrag, a native Serb who has lived in Iceland for many years, was one of those who fled the town with his wife on Friday – the day a state of emergency was declared.
An evacuation order for Grindavik was given in the early hours of Saturday.
“If you talk to Icelandic people who have lived there all their lives, they say they have never felt something like that,” he told the BBC, referring to the large quakes that rocked the fishing port for several hours.
Pedrag and his partner have been staying at an emergency shelter ever since but were among those let back into Grindavik on Monday to retrieve some of their belongings.
He said that while he had not seen any damage in the area he lives in, he had seen images of the town centre, which had been affected. There were also reports that the road had sunk
