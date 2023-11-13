Iceland volcano: what will the impact be?

From BBC
Iceland is bracing itself for a volcanic eruption in the coming days. Why is this happening, and what might be the impact?
Since late October the region surrounding the Icelandic capital, Reykavik, in the south-west has been experiencing an increase in earthquake activity.
This is due to a underground river of magma – hot liquid or semi-liquid rock – about 15-km (10 miles) in length moving upwards below the earth’s surface.
This runs under Iceland and part of the Atlantic Ocean, and the impact of an eruption on the country – and further afield with regard to aviation – will depend on where exactly the magma breaches the surface.
One town, Grindavik, which lies directly above the magma, has already been evacuated, due to the risk of ‘fire fountains’ and noxious gasses.
Dr Bill McGuire, professor emeritus of Geophysical & Climate Hazards, UCL, said: “Grindavik is very close to the position of the new fracture, and its survival is far from assured. Everything depends upon where magma eventually reaches the surface, but the situation doesn’t look good for the residents of the town.”
If a volcano erupts offshore, or erupts on land and then flows into the sea, then there is the risk of an explosive ash cloud as the super hot rock comes into contact with the water.
In April 2010, the Eyjafjallajokull volcanic eruption, caused the largest closure of European airspace since World War