Mongabay discusses the launch of Africa news bureau with director David Akana

As part of an effort to expand African environmental and conservation news coverage, Mongabay welcomed David Akana as the program director of our recently launched news bureau, Mongabay Africa. David began his career in journalism in his homeland of Cameroon as a writer for The Post Newspaper, before transitioning to broadcasting. He then worked for Radio Reine, Radio Environment, and the Cameroon Radio Television Corporation, while freelancing for Reuters and RFI. Over the past 10 years, David has been driving innovative environmental journalism initiatives and reporting projects in the Congo Basin as a journalist, media trainer and communications expert. He played a significant role as the managing editor of InfoCongo, the Congo Basin's first geojournalism platform, and currently serves as a member of the U.N. Ocean Decade's Strategic Communications Group; an advisory committee member for the Pulitzer Center's Rainforest Journalism Fund; and an editorial committee member for Our Planet on Earth. As program director, David will oversee and manage Mongabay Africa's operations in a high-impact leadership role. He shares his thoughts here on the vision and opportunities ahead for the nascent bureau. Akana meeting former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London in March 2005. Image courtesy of the Communications Public Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity. Akana meeting former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London in March 2005. Image courtesy of the Communications Public Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat. Mongabay: What…

