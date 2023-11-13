Nepal’s Madhesh province lacks in biodiversity research & conservation

KATHMANDU — Whenever someone talks to Dev Narayan Mandal about biodiversity and conservation in his native Madhesh province in Nepal, he remembers an incident that took place a few years ago. “A river in the province had been flooded, and maybe it was for this reason a leopard (Panthera pardus) was displaced,” Mandal, the founder of Mithila Wildlife Trust, told Mongabay. “The villagers thought it was a Panthera tigris [tiger], and as they had heard in the news about tigers killing people, they killed the animal thinking that it would kill them if it were allowed to roam around freely,” he said. Incidents such as these show that people of Madhesh province in Nepal, which lies in the southeastern plains, have been left out of biodiversity conservation and research-related activities, conservationists say, adding that this has created a knowledge and awareness gap in the region. A recent study that reviewed biodiversity conservation and research in Nepal during the last 50 years (1964-2019) found a disproportionately low focus on certain physiographic regions (such as the high Himalaya and Siwalik) ecosystem types (such as wetlands) and non-protected areas. A section of the Siwalik Falls in the province doesn’t have a protected area falling entirely in its area. Similarly, Madhesh is home to different kinds of wetlands maintained by farmers. “The common perception among people in the conservation sector is that wild animals live in the jungle, especially protected areas, and that’s where they should be studied,” said researcher Hem Bahadur Katuwal. “But…This article was originally published on Mongabay

