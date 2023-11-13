Palm oil cultivation in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil

Colombia Colombia is Latin America’s largest producer of palm oil, with nearly 450,000 hectares (1.1 million acres) of oil palm plantations in 2020, with another 100,000 immature plantings that will expand production by about 20 per cent over the next few years. The sector generated approximately $US 5 billion in gross revenues in 2019 and contributes about 150,000 jobs to the national economy. Colombia has a relatively diversified producer sector, and most of the industrial producers actively support independent and smallholder producers. The sector is self-organized via the Federación Nacional de Cultivadores de Palma de Aceite (FEDEPALMA) and its highly competent research and extension service, Corporación Centro de Investigación en Palma de Aceite (CENIPALMA). Smallholders represented a small minority of plantation area in Colombia until 2000, when the government initiated the Alianzas Productivas, an initiative that supports collaboration between smallholder associations and industrial-scale producers. When the programme started in 1999, there were an estimated 390 farmers with oil palm groves smaller than twenty hectares; by 2015, almost 55,000 smallholder families were participating in the initiative. This programme is expected to expand over the short term as part of Colombia’s efforts to provide economic opportunity to displaced people who reside, or once resided, in conflict areas. The distribution of oil palm plantations stratified by size and social group; data based on a 2016 study by the author, from multiple sources. There are four major oil palm regions in Colombia, and none of them are in the Amazon. Approximately fifty per cent…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay