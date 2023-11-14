AI could predict hurricane landfall sooner – report

From BBC
Artificial Intelligence could save lives by warning where a hurricane will hit land much sooner than traditional forecasting systems, researchers say.
A new AI tool from Google Deep Mind predicted where September’s hurricane Lee would make landfall in Canada three days ahead of existing methods.
Weather forecasts have become much more accurate over the decades.
But AI’s speed and ability to analyse past events to make predictions make it a game-changer, say scientists.
An accurate weather forecast is useful to tell you what to wear when you go out in the morning but – much more importantly – can forewarn us of extreme weather like storms, floods and heatwaves, giving communities crucial time to prepare.
However, traditional weather forecasts take vast amounts of computing power.
They involve creating estimates of hundreds of factors including air pressure, temperature, wind speeds and humidity at different levels of the atmosphere around the globe.
A new AI tool called GraphCast created by Google Deep Mind outperforms the European Medium Range Weather Forecasting model – one the best in the world – on more than 90% of those factors, according to a peer-reviewed paper published by Deep Mind in the journal Science.
GraphCast produces its forecasts in less than a minute, using a fraction of the computing power of traditional forecasting methods because it takes a very different approach.
