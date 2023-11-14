Beyond climate: Oil, gas and coal are destabilizing all 9 planetary boundaries

This story is the first in a three-part miniseries surveying the range of impacts by the fossil fuel industry on the global environment. Part one and part two (to be published later this week) review harm done to the nine planetary boundaries, while part three looks at circular economy solutions. When it comes to fossil fuel emission-driven climate change, 2023 has been a hell of a year. Latin American countries were hit by an astounding mid-winter heat wave, Antarctica set a stunning sea ice melt record, the world’s oceans were battered by extreme marine heat waves, and stifling heat domes formed over the United States. All this comes as scientists confirm 2023 as “virtually certain” to be the hottest year in 125,000 years. But those events, and many, many others — as extreme and unnerving as they feel — are not Earth’s only looming environmental threat. Researchers recently assessed humanity’s actions and found that we’ve pushed Earth beyond six of nine “safe operating limits,” breaching hazardous thresholds for climate change, biodiversity loss, land system change, freshwater change, nitrogen pollution and chemical pollution (technically known as novel entities). Stress on two other planetary boundaries — atmospheric aerosol emissions and ocean acidification — is also worsening, but these two, and stratospheric ozone depletion, remain within safe limits, for now. The severe destabilization of even one natural Earth operating system could prove devastating for life as we know it, say scientists, with the transgression of six of the nine boundaries setting off alarm…This article was originally published on Mongabay

