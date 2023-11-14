Bird of Century: Pūteketeke wins NZ poll after campaign by John Oliver

From BBC
The pūteketeke has been crowned New Zealand’s Bird of the Century after US talk show host John Oliver’s controversial intervention in the poll.
Mr Oliver sparked a global frenzy with an “alarmingly aggressive” campaign for the vulnerable crested grebe.
Fewer than 3,000 of the native birds are estimated to remain in the wild.
The Bird of the Year contest has run for almost two decades, but this year’s special poll attracted a record number of votes.
More than 350,000 ballots were cast from almost 200 countries, crashing the voting verification system, and delaying the result by two days.
“Congratulations to campaign manager John Oliver and all those who gave their support to the pūteketeke,” New Zealand’s incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon wrote on X.
The pūteketeke had begun as “an outside contender”, according to Nicola Toki, from Forest and Bird, the environmental conservation organisation which runs the contest.
“But [it] was catapulted to the top spot thanks to its unique looks, adorable parenting style, and propensity for puking,” she said.
It was those qualities that won over Mr Oliver – host of the HBO show Last Week Tonight.
“They are weird puking birds with colourful mullets. What’s not to love here?” Oliver said on his show last week, when launching the lake bird’s campaign.
Mr Oliver, who holds British and US citizenship, later turned up on fellow comedian Jimmy Fallon’s chat show clad in a giant, feathered pūteketeke costume.
The comedian erected billboards