Can blockchain clean up the gold industry in Brazil and across the globe?

Gold, whose value has spiked by more than 55% since the 2008 financial crisis, is notoriously difficult to trace. Once mined, it can follow a maze-like path to market, passing through intermediaries that mix and melt it with other sources, often erasing signatures of its origin in the process. The result? Illicit gold routinely slips into products, from jewelry to smartphones and electric cars. To stem the flow of illicit minerals, the gold industry is turning to an unlikely source: blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrency. Proponents say blockchain can bring transparency and rigor to a risky industry with consumers increasingly eager to know where their gold comes from. By recording transactions in "blocks" that can be viewed but not altered, blockchain-backed ledgers make it easier for buyers to track gold and assure its provenance, and harder for ill-intentioned actors to fake receipts. "This will help consumers, investors, and market participants to trust that their gold is genuine and has been responsibly and sustainably sourced," reads a joint 2022 release from the World Gold Council and the London Bullion Market Association. One of Fênix's mines near Cuiaba, Brazil. The company, one of Brazil's biggest gold distributors, announced in March that it delivered its first fully traceable gold bar using a blockchain-backed ledger. And, as of July, Fênix said 100% of its gold was blockchain-traceable. Image by Charles Lyons. The two industry associations, which include many of the world's largest mines, traders and refiners, say they are developing an "international system"

