Crime analysis sheds light on tiger poaching in Malaysia

Conservationists have for the first time adopted a crime analysis strategy developed for urban policing and applied it to assess the effectiveness of counterpoaching measures to protect the critically endangered Malayan tiger, according to a study published in Frontiers in Conservation Science. A deep-forest ranger patrol was established by conservation NGO Panthera in collaboration with Indigenous Orang Asli guides and a rapid response team led by Malaysia’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks, known as SPARTA, to address tiger poaching. Researchers used a crime prevention framework — known as EMMIE, which analyses the effect, mechanisms, moderators, implementation and economics of interventions — to assess the project’s impact in Peninsular Malaysia. The study authors report that between 2015 and 2019, poaching success by hunters from Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand declined by up to 40% as rangers intercepted or interrupted their incursions into the forest. “There’s a lot of focus in trying to ensure that we don’t lose the tiger to extinction,” Wai Yee Lam, Malaysia country manager for Panthera and first author on the paper, told Mongabay in an interview. “What we also realize is there’s very little focus on evaluation of methods.” “It’s a unique study,” said Joe Figel, a Fulbright scholar and research associate at the Memphis Zoological Society, who was not involved in the paper. “Very few studies have actually attempted, or successfully described the causal relationship between conservation action or interventions and the decline in poaching.” The critically endangered Malayan tiger (Panthera tigris jacksoni) is teetering on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

