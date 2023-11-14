Disturbing graves is latest violation attributed to East African oil pipeline

A new report by GreenFaith, an international, multifaith climate justice organization, alleges that the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) will disturb at least 2,000 graves along its route from Lake Albert in Uganda to the Tanzanian port of Tanga. French oil giant TotalEnergies says its identification and handling of graves and other significant sites is in line with international standards, but people living along the route told GreenFaith that pipeline project officials ignored their pleas and concerns. From January through September of this year, GreenFaith surveyed six districts in Uganda and three in Tanzania along the pipeline’s 1,441-kilometer (895-mile) route, conducting a range of interviews. Its 37-page report, released Nov. 9, alleges that those behind the project have been aware that the pipeline will impact thousands of tombs and sacred sites and have offered unsatisfactory responses or inadequate compensation to those affected. “Local communities told us that TotalEnergies has, on numerous occasions, disturbed and disrespected the graves of their families and ancestors. This has taken place despite countless efforts of local people to alert TotalEnergies to the presence of the graves and about their concerns,” the report reads. EACOP acknowledges over 2,000 graves will be affected by construction of the pipeline. Locals say many more may not be counted. “Because these graves had lasted for over sixty years and the soil buried had disappeared, the only thing which could have helped was tracing using their machine which they did not do […]. It took us one week digging holes…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay