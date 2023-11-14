Dominica set to open world’s first reserve centered around sperm whales

The world’s first marine reserve for sperm whales is set to open in the waters off the coast of Dominica, a tiny island nation in the eastern Caribbean Sea. The reserve’s establishment is aimed at safeguarding a local population of a few hundred endangered sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) that are threatened by fishing gear entanglements, pollution, ship strikes, and even tourism. The reserve, which was announced on Nov. 13, will span 788 square kilometers (304 square miles), an area about half the size of London. It will be situated along the west coast of Dominica, encompassing a critical feeding and nursing area for the whales. The new reserve will cover just 3% of Dominica’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but will expand the nation’s total marine protection by 70%. Dominica currently has two other very small marine protected areas (MPAs), one of which is only 5 km2 and the other 6 km2 (1.9 mi2 and 2.3 mi2). “The 200 or so sperm whales that call our sea home are prized citizens of Dominica,” Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica’s prime minister, said in a statement. “Their ancestors likely inhabited Dominica before humans arrived. We want to ensure these majestic and highly intelligent animals are safe from harm and continue keeping our waters and our climate healthy.” Dominica’s shore. “The 200 or so sperm whales that call our sea home are prized citizens of Dominica,” Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica’s prime minister, said in a statement. Image by Manu San Félix/National Geographic-Pristine Seas. A sperm whale calf…This article was originally published on Mongabay

