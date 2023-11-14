Forests hold massive carbon storage potential — if we cut emissions

Intact forests play a vital role in tackling the climate crisis by absorbing and storing carbon. Still, there’s uncertainty around their true carbon-capturing potential, and previous efforts to quantify it have sparked controversy. A study published this week in Nature provides what its authors say is an updated estimate of the “huge” potential of forests. The research, led by the Crowther Lab at ETH Zürich and co-authored by more than 200 scientists across the globe, estimated that protecting and restoring forests could capture 226 billion metric tons (GT) of carbon from the atmosphere. This equals around one-third of excess emissions since industrialization began. The study found that roughly 61% of this potential is attainable by protecting existing forests and allowing them to reach old-growth maturity. The remainder requires restoring degraded and deforested areas and connecting forest fragments in key areas. However, senior author Tom Crowther, a professor of ecology at ETH Zürich, cautioned against misusing the findings to avoid reducing fossil fuel use. He also stressed that tree planting alone can’t substitute for cutting emissions. If emissions keep rising, droughts, fires and warming will increasingly threaten forests. “There’s no choice between emissions cuts and nature protection. Both are utterly essential,” he said. “If we keep emitting while planting trees, those trees will still die.” A fire in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, near Humaitá, Amazonas in August 2022. As climate change warms and dries the forest, fires set for slash and burn agriculture are escaping into the standing rainforest. Photo © Christian…This article was originally published on Mongabay

