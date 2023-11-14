How the U.S. financial system props up illegal logging and mining

When it comes to dirty money, countries like Switzerland, Panama and Spain’s Canary Islands have earned a reputation as good hiding spots. They’re rife with shell companies and laundered profits. And yet none of them comes close to the offerings of the U.S., which has an estimated $466 billion in illicit funds floating around its economy, according to the Treasury Department — around 2% of the total GDP. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen went so far as to call the U.S. “the best place to hide and launder ill-gotten gains.” It’s a boon for criminal activities like drug trafficking and smuggling. But it also has a big role to play in environmental crime. Groups participating in illegal mining, logging, and trafficking of flora and fauna all need a way to launder and store their profits. The FACT Coalition, a group advocating for a fair tax system in the U.S., recently made the case that more attention needs to be paid to “financial secrecy” in conservation circles. It’s an often-overlooked part of fighting climate change, deforestation and pollution, its report said, not to mention an overlooked part of the U.S. tax code. “Economic crime is not often part of the public policy dialogue on environmental protection,” it said. “However, the considerable damage that such crimes have and the significant criminal gains highlight the important role of anti-money laundering in tackling crimes that harm the environment.” Take illegal mining as an example. In 2018, four Peruvians were indicted by the U.S. for purchasing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

