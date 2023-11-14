Shell affiliate accused of violating Indigenous rights in carbon credit contracts

Carbonext, which is partially owned by Shell oil company, has been accused of having convinced Indigenous people in the Brazilian Amazon to sign documents containing blank pages and of offering front money for obtaining exclusive rights to sell carbon credits in the parts of the rainforest where these peoples live. Between 2021 and January 2023, Carbonext announced that it had signed contracts inside six Indigenous territories and extractive reserves in the region and therefore intended to more than double the area it previously had in the country for carbon emissions offsetting. These agreements would be part of the largest corporate decarbonization plan on the planet, created by British-owned Shell, which intended to capture 120 million carbon credits per year until the end of this decade — and compensate for about 10% of its greenhouse gas emissions. As part of the program, the oil company invested 200 million reais ($40.5 million) in the partial purchase of Carbonext. “Teaming our company up with Carbonext is an important step in reaching our goal to offset 120 million tons of CO₂ per year until 2030,” the company announced at the time. Teko-Haw, a village in the Alto Rio Guamá Indigenous Territory, where contracts with Carbonext were signed. Villagers say they did not understand that they were, in fact, signing documents. Photo courtesy of Fábio Bispo/InfoAmazonia. InfoAmazonia reporters traveled to the territories targeted by these projects and, over a 10-month period, gathered public documents, records of meetings and interviews showing how the company may have…This article was originally published on Mongabay

