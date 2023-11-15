Iceland volcano: Peninsula faces 'decades' of instability

From BBC
Published52 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Iceland’s south-western peninsula could face decades of volcanic instability, warns the Icelandic Met Office (IMO).
Earthquakes and fears of an impending eruption have led to the evacuation of the small fishing town of Grindavik.
After an 800-year hiatus, eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula began again in 2021, which may mark a new “eruptive cycle”, the IMO’s Matthew Roberts says.
“We expect to see volcanic eruptions along the peninsula, not just repeatedly in the same location.”
This instability, he adds, could last decades.
Dr Roberts, who is a managing director in the IMO’s Rekyavik headquarters, takes us into a room where staff are intensely monitoring seismic activity 24 hours a day.
Last Friday, the team were shocked to realise magma was coursing into the ground, fracturing rock over a distance of 15km (nine miles).
It cut beneath Grindavik “almost like an underground freight train”, says Dr Roberts. A phenomenon unknown in modern times.
The order was quickly given to evacuate, and soon after stark images began emerging of severely cracked roads and damaged houses following repeated earthquakes.
The town will continue to subside, Dr Roberts says, exacerbating damage to buildings and roads.
The western part of Grindavik has sunk by more than a metre (3.3ft) since last Friday, and continues to do so at a rate of about 4cm (1.6in) a day.
A colour map shows the recent levels to which land has collapsed and in one area the