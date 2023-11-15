New study pushes for protection of one of Africa’s ‘least understood treasures’

The Indigenous residents of the highlands of southeastern Angola have long lived there with a light touch. Ironically, with the end of the country’s civil war and the slow return of central government and development, new activity may threaten the source of water for a vast expanse of Southern Africa, including the Angolan capital, Luanda, and the vast inland delta of the Okavango River. Located on the Bié Plateau, which rises in places to more than 1,800 meters (5,900 feet), this region charges underground aquifers and creates the headwaters for some of the continent’s largest rivers: the Okavango, the Congo, the Zambezi. The Cuanza River also rises here, before flowing nearly 1,000 kilometers (1,600 miles) north and west to where it supplies water to the 9.2 million inhabitants of Luanda. Using 41 years of precipitation data, Mauro Lourenco estimates that the water tower receives around 423 cubic kilometers (101 cubic miles) of rainfall each year — equivalent to 170 million Olympic-size swimming pools. Angola’s meteorological stations collapsed during the 1975-2002 civil war, so Lourenco relied on data gathered remotely by the U.S.-based Climate Hazards Center, known by the acronym CHIRPS. The rain falling over the highlands is critical for recharging freshwater lakes and marshy peatlands that occur along narrow drainage lines and store up this rainwater during the region’s summer, before slowly releasing it during the dry winter months. Aerial view of the Cuando River. The National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project’s 2018 expedition focused on the eastern-most section of their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

