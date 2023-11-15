Somalia floods: Bodies unearthed and bridges swept away

From BBC
Following Somalia’s worst floods in a century, gushing waters have swept through a cemetery in the central city of Galkayo, leaving bodies floating through the streets.
The gruesome sight has haunted residents like Ayaan Mohamed, who lives near the graveyard.
“Seven families including mine have fled the neighbourhood,” she told the BBC.
With houses partially submerged and human remains floating nearby, they fear an outbreak of disease, she says.
Some of the bodies were recognisable, further traumatising people – and as the water has subsided unearthed bones have also been found.
“The floods revealed the remains of a highly esteemed Muslim cleric. He was laid to rest 18 years ago,” Ms Mohamed said.
“His students and other clerics attempted to gather the remains,” he said, but they were unable to do so.
These are scenes the city has never witnessed before.
At least 32 people have been killed across the country and the UN warns that more than 1.6 million people could be affected in the devastating floods which follow years of drought.
The situation in Galkayo is not as a severe as in the Gedo region of southern Somalia, where the River Juba has burst its banks and swept away a key bridge in the city of Bardere.
It was overwhelmed by floodwaters and collapsed on Saturday.
Mohamed Abdirahin says almost all the city’s residents have been forced to move to the outskirts.
