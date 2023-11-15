Why has deforestation reached record levels in Bolivia? (commentary)

In both national and multilateral fora, Bolivia is increasingly showing its reluctance to curb deforestation. President Luis Arce, soon to be entering the penultimate year of his term, has built up a poor environmental record, supporting the unbridled growth of a largely extractive economy, continuing to renege on its commitment to the Rights of Mother Earth Law, and refusing to commit to deforestation targets. While food insecurity and a wavering economy require immediate action, the economic over-reliance on the extraction, or cutting down, of natural resources is pushing Bolivia’s forests towards a potential tipping point. Luis Arce’s presidential term began amidst the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic and significant political upheaval. Credited with the economic growth and reduction in poverty of the mid to late 2000s, Arce has similarly pursued an ambitious development agenda outlined in the Patriotic Agenda 2025. The document presents the main socio-economic development goals for the years 2021-25, without the inclusion of concrete plans to safeguard the environment (and its forests); additionally, references to the environment are couched in the economically charged language of sovereignty. It is apparent that the tensions between environmental rhetoric and development policy that characterized much of predecessor Evo Morales’ presidency still linger today. Domestically, the Arce administration has done little to protect Bolivia’s forests; in 2022, Bolivia lost more primary forest than any previous year on record, part of an alarming trend that is seeing annual figures almost double those of Morales’ presidency. The agricultural industry, which is the leading driver…This article was originally published on Mongabay

