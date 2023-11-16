Calls for FSC to drop Canada’s Paper Excellence over ties to deforester

JAKARTA — Activists have urged the Forest Stewardship Council to cut ties with a leading Canadian pulp and paper producer that they allege is effectively under the control of an Indonesian conglomerate notorious for millions of hectares of deforestation. Paper Excellence, based in British Columbia, controls 22 million hectares (54 million acres) of forest in Canada and the United States, of which 7.3 million hectares (18 million acres) is FSC-certified. It also has 42 mills across North America and France with FSC certification, the leading stamp for certified sustainable timber production. But Greenpeace Canada and Indonesian environmental NGO Auriga Nusantara say the FSC should disassociate from Paper Excellence, given what they say is abundant evidence that the company is controlled by Indonesian conglomerate the Sinar Mas Group, via its subsidiary, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP). “For too long Sinar Mas has been expanding its operations in North America without any consequences from the FSC,” Auriga Nusantara director Timer Manurung said. “To maintain its credibility, we expect the FSC to implement its own policies and disassociate with Paper Excellence.” The groups have filed a formal complaint with the FSC on the heels of a series of major acquisitions by Paper Excellence that makes it the biggest pulp and paper producer in Canada. “The FSC might be the last to acknowledge that Paper Excellence and APP are two sides of the same coin,” said Shane Moffatt, head of the food and nature campaign at Greenpeace Canada. “It now has a clear decision…This article was originally published on Mongabay

