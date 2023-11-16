French banks accused of money laundering linked to Amazon deforestation

On Nov. 8, an NGO coalition filed a complaint with the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) against French banks BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, BPCE and AXA, calling for a criminal investigation for money laundering and concealment, based on the banks’ financing of leading Brazilian meat companies JBS and Marfrig. Deforestation is illegal in Brazil and France, and according to a recent European Union directive relating to money laundering, any benefit obtained from an environmental crime, such as money or commodities, may represent the proceeds of crime. Clearing forests for cattle ranching is the leading driver of deforestation in Brazil and South America, and the coalition argued that the meat companies had not taken sufficient steps to prevent cattle from illegally deforested areas coming into their supply chains. By providing financing and making a profit from it, the banks also potentially would be criminally liable. A rancher herds cattle in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Image by Bernard DUPONT via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0). “You have an obligation to make sure that you are not enabling money laundering and you need to put in really strong mechanisms to make sure that you’re excluding actors that are profiting from illegal deforestation,” said Anahita Yousefi, founder and executive director of the NGO Harvest. “But clearly what we’re seeing is that the banks are not taking those obligations seriously.” Harvest coordinates the NGO coalition, which includes Transparency International, Sherpa from France, the Center for Climate Crime Analysis (CCCA) in the Netherlands and Repórter Brasil. Recognizing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

