Indigenous farmers’ hard work protects a Philippine hotspot, but goes overlooked

PALAWAN, Philippines — At dawn, a breathtaking orange glow bathes Tatandayan, a secluded sitio, or hamlet, on the slopes of the bioculturally rich Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape. Under towering trees and amid dense foliage, Posito Daom, 38, harvests chayote and places it in his basket. Like many from the Indigenous farming communities across the Philippines, which are consistently among the country's poorest, Daom grew up in material poverty. Unable to attend the school located three hours away in the town center, he can neither read nor write. However, he has honed his farming skills and basic arithmetic knowledge, using them to cultivate and sell a bountiful array of agricultural products in a biodiversity hotspot. Daom's day begins at 5 in the morning. Before his wife and children wake up, he gathers water and firewood for the household, then tends to his breezy farm, pruning the unruly wild vines that have overgrown his chayote. His thriving vegetables, grown without chemical additives, fill him with pride. In this Indigenous Pala'wan hamlet of about 50 households, Daom and many others don't use farming tools like pickaxes and hoes. Instead, they practice traditional tugda no-till farming, by not turning over and disturbing the soil. This method, involving a stick to puncture a hole in the ground and plant the seeds in it, is well-suited for their upland farms, as they lack irrigation systems and water sprinklers, relying solely on rainwater, Daom explains. Posito Daom cultivates and harvests chayote without using chemicals, selling the produce…

