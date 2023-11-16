New platform offers toolkit for companies to prove their eco claims

A new platform allows companies and landowners to monitor the ecosystems in their supply chains, as governments around the world increasingly consider regulations that require businesses to account for biodiversity. The tool, NatureHelm, provides a subscription-based platform where large corporate entities or individual landowners can track significant species and ecosystem markers on their properties. The platform also provides analysis of how factors are changing over time and recommendations to improve biodiversity outcomes. NatureHelm plans to launch this month. “[Tracking biodiversity] is no longer something that is a nice thing; this is going to become regulated,” says Debbie Saunders, a conservation ecologist and founder of NatureHelm. “It’s quite revolutionary for me. I used to go bird-watching for my job, and all of a sudden, I feel like I can help create positive change at a global scale.” The new push toward better accounting for biodiversity comes in part from the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adapted by the United Nations in December 2022. Its targets include “30 by 30,” which aims to protect 30% of terrestrial, inland water, coastal and marine areas by 2030. The plan also has a target to place 30% of degraded ecosystems under effective restoration plans. Already, the EU has formally adopted rules requiring that companies prove their products aren’t causing deforestation or forest degradation. The interface for the new platform NatureTech which allows companies and landowners to track important biodiversity markers. Image courtesy of NatureTech. Saunders’s idea for NatureHelm came from a decade of working with her…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay