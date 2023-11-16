Remediation overdue: South American countries fail to enforce oil cleanup laws

In his May 2022 state of the nation address, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso laid out his vision for the South American country’s hydrocarbon industry. “Now that the global trend is to move on from fossil fuels, the moment has arrived to extract every last drop of our oil reserves,” Lasso said. The statement was seen as an affront to Ecuador’s Indigenous and rural communities, particularly in the country’s Amazon region, where they have waited for decades for the oil industry to manage and rectify the environmental damage it has caused. According to official data, in Ecuador, the total number of environmental liabilities and “sources of contamination” from the oil industry stands at 4,675 cases across the nation. Bolivia and Peru are not lagging in the race to expand hydrocarbons extraction, even though cleaning up the damage caused by previous activity has not happened yet. The Bolivian government, led by President Luis Arce, recently announced its plans for the exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons in 2023 and 2024. There are currently 18 projects underway, which Bolivia hopes will help efforts to assuage the gas and diesel subsidy crises that have plagued the country in recent years. In Peru, meanwhile, a new bill proposal seeks to amend existing legislation on protected natural areas, opening them up to the oil and gas industry. In January, at the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has lately been facing a serious political crisis, spoke of the urgent need to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

