Carbon counting without the guesswork: Q&A with FCL proponent Jerry Toth

The Pacific Forest of Ecuador holds a unique conflagration of ecosystems: Verdant cloud and mossy evergreen forests transition into semideciduous and dry forests closer to the coast that exist in a boom-and-bust life cycle driven by periodic rainfall. In just the last century, however, clearance for grazing and farmland nearly wiped out the Pacific Forest. Despite the onslaught, slivers of old-growth forest brimming with biodiversity remain. For a decade and a half, a conservation NGO called Third Millennium Alliance (TMA) has been working to protect the intact remnants, restore splices of spent farmland, and stitch them together in what the group calls the Capuchin Corridor. If they succeed, it would mean maintaining at least a part of this global biodiversity hotspot as a critical refuge for threatened ecosystems and animals, like the Ecuadorian white-fronted capuchin monkey (Cebus aequatorialis) that lends its name to the corridor project. Part of TMA's work is to promote livelihoods, such as cacao farming, that provide for the needs of communities. Cobbling together the corridor in western Ecuador by addressing the root causes of deforestation has been revelatory for Jerry Toth, one of TMA's co-founders. "Everyone's making economic decisions," said Toth, also the group's program director, of the small-scale farmers who live in the region. "They're just doing their best to not be poor." Providing incentives to keep trees standing instead of cutting them down has been a key part of TMA's strategy, he said. "If we can figure that out, that's the game."

