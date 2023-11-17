Glencore’s coal expansion plans face shareholder and Indigenous opposition

SYDNEY — In October last year, an Australian development planning body rejected Swiss-based mining giant Glencore’s proposed coal mine expansion on land connected to a significant massacre site for the Indigenous Wonnarua people of Australia’s Hunter Valley. The project “is not in the public interest despite its likely benefits,” the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) of the state of New South Wales said in a media release rejecting Glencore’s application to expand. The expansion would potentially relocate the Ravensworth Homestead — where Indigenous sources say an army lieutenant, Nathaniel Lowe, was arrested for massacring native prisoners on the property in the 19th century — to another location. This would have significant, irreversible and unjustified impacts on the historic heritage values of the Ravensworth Homestead complex, said the IPC. “It is part of Aboriginal lore that everyone, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, should work together to ensure that we look after the land for future generations to come,” Scott Franks and Robert Lester, representatives of the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua people, wrote in an open letter. It was a brief moment of relief for the Wonnarua people and a slight setback for Glencore, the largest coal producer in Australia. But the mining giant says it intends to continue pushing for the expansion, as the final checkmark to protect the Ravensworth Homestead — the receipt of a heritage listing — drags on more than a year later. Protesters – led by Scott Franks – protest outside the NSW Parliament to launch an open letter…This article was originally published on Mongabay

