Leonid meteor shower: When, where and how to catch a glimpse of the shooting stars

The Leonids – one of the most prolific annual meteor showers – will be streaking across UK skies in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday.
Characterised by fast, bright meteors, the best time to see it at its peak will be between midnight and dawn.
They can be seen with the naked eye, though check the weather where you are as it will affect visibility.
The Leonids are so-called because they appear to originate from the constellation Leo.
The shower is associated with Comet Tempel-Tuttle, which leaves a path of tiny debris – some of it as small as a grain of sand – as it follows its path around the Sun.
When this celestial debris enters our planet’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 43 miles (70km) per second, it vaporises and creates the spectacular streaks of light known as meteors.
“They can be very bright because they’re moving very quickly, so they may look slightly more green or slightly more blue,” said Dr Affelia Wibisono, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich.
“Sometimes we get fireballs as well during the Leonids and they can outshine a star or a planet.”
While you’ll need clear skies to see them, the meteors will be visible across much of the northern hemisphere.
Dr Wibisono said that the Moon will set early in the evening on Friday, meaning that the sky will be dark and