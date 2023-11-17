‘We won’t give up’: DRC’s Front Line Defenders award winner Olivier Ndoole Bahemuke

Among the 3,500 inmates in the overcrowded Munzenze prison in Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are five farmers from the town of Kitshanga. In November 2022, they were each sentenced to 20 years in jail, convicted of criminal conspiracy, arson and illegal occupation of lands located on the border of Virunga National Park. Their imprisonment illustrates the complex realities of protected areas, politics and land in the eastern DRC. Their lawyer, environmental lawyer and community activist Olivier Ndoole Bahemuke, is now working on an appeal. “We’re not going to give up hope. We’re going to fight for rights and justice to be restored.” Bahemuke was one of five recipients of the 2023 Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk, recognized for his work supporting local communities living in and around Virunga National Park. Established in 1925, the park is home to threatened species including African savanna elephants, okapi, mountain gorillas, and a population of lions known for their tree-climbing habits. The 35-year-old lawyer’s journey began in 2008, when, at age 20, he started explaining to farmers around the park that it was entirely off-limits to them. “At the same time, I help them understand their rights. These are vulnerable people, and it’s not uncommon for people to try to evict them from their land in order to exploit it. At such times, I help them defend their rights. I also work against the illegal trade in wildlife. The main beneficiaries of this dark economy are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

