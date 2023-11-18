Don Walsh: The man who made the deepest ever dive

From BBC
Ocean explorer Captain Don Walsh has died at the age of 92. More than 60 years ago he made the first ever descent to the deepest place in the ocean, the Mariana Trench which lies almost 11km (seven miles) down. I was lucky enough to count him as a good friend. This is the story of an extraordinary dive by a remarkable man.
In 1960, space-mania was gripping the world and would-be astronauts were dreaming of their first forays skywards.
But 28-year-old Captain Don Walsh had his sights set very much downwards. He was about to descend deeper than any human had ever ventured before.
The US Navy had acquired a submersible called the bathyscaphe Trieste and Don, a submarine lieutenant, volunteered to join the project.
But when he signed up for the mission, the deepest he’d been in a sub was just 100m down. He was in for a bit of a shock – the US Navy wanted him to dive more than a hundred times deeper.
The plan was to head to the deepest place on the planet, the very bottom of the Mariana Trench, a narrow, underwater canyon, which lies in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Guam.
“My first reaction was ‘What!? Why didn’t they tell me before I volunteered?'” he told me in an interview in 2011.
“After that, I thought: ‘Well, I knew the machine well enough at that point to know that,