Elon Musk's Starship rocket goes further and higher – but is then lost

US company SpaceX says it has made significant progress in the development of its mammoth new rocket, Starship, after a second test flight from Texas.
The 120m-tall (395ft) vehicle made an explosive debut in April, but went further and higher on its latest outing.
The rocket’s flight was again cut short because of technical issues, but it was clear previous problems had been fixed.
The company was congratulated on its efforts by the American space agency.
Nasa chief Bill Nelson tweeted: “Spaceflight is a bold adventure demanding a can-do spirit and daring innovation. Today’s test is an opportunity to learn – then fly again.”
The agency wants to use a version of Starship to land humans on the Moon later this decade.
The two-part Starship vehicle left its launch complex at Boca Chica on the Texan coast just after 07:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on what was planned to be a 90-minute mission.
The goal was to get the top segment – a 50m-tall (165ft) uncrewed stage called simply “the Ship” – to make one near-complete revolution of the Earth, ending in a splashdown near Hawaii.
It didn’t make it that far: Onboard computers terminated the mission with explosive charges about eight minutes after lift-off, for a reason that’s not yet clear.
But the mere fact that the flight lasted that long