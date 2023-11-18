Indonesia welcomes new Singapore regulation to help curb lobster smuggling

JAKARTA — Indonesian fisheries authorities have welcomed as “better than nothing” a new policy by neighboring Singapore that should in theory help stem the smuggling of lobster larvae out of Indonesian waters. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has since Oct. 1 required traders in the city-state who are reexporting live animals to other countries to provide a health certificate from the country where the animals originate, according to a local news report. This applies to destination countries that demand health documentation when receiving live animals from Singapore. The SFA said the rule would improve trade facilitation and apply to all live animals, including their young and eggs. For Indonesia, the new rule is “a positive move, rather than nothing, from Singapore,” Adin Nurawaluddin, the director-general of marine and fisheries resources surveillance at the Indonesian fisheries ministry, told Mongabay in a text on Nov. 16. Indonesia maintains a ban on the export of lobster larvae, but these continue to be smuggled out of the country in large volumes. A key destination is nearby Singapore, from where the larvae are often reexported to third countries like Vietnam and China, where they’re raised to maturity in fish farms and tanks and sold at much higher prices. Hundreds of thousands of lobster larvae seized from a foiled smuggling attempt. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. The SFA’s new regulation comes in the wake of calls by Indonesian fisheries authorities for Singapore to boost security in the two countries’ maritime…This article was originally published on Mongabay

