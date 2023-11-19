For years, residents in Westmoreland County complained about a hazardous waste landfill. Now federal investigators say it may be breaking several laws. Plus, despite dozens of protestors, an Ohio commission approved fracking in state parks and wildlife areas. We also revisit an interview with Tykee James, a leader in equitable access to outdoor spaces. And, a Pennsylvania couple visits all 124 of Pa.’s state parks. We have news about the National Climate Assessment, the one-year anniversary of Shell’s cracker plant opening, federal money for environmental justice projects, and a milestone in land conservation in Pennsylvania.