Can India’s Forest Rights Act deliver? Odisha state is trying to find out

Pramila Pradhan, 51, embraced thengapalli, a form of forest stewardship, because of her mother-in-law, who took her along on forest patrols. Thenga means stick, and palli means turn or rotation. For decades, stick-wielding women have taken turns every day to patrol and safeguard the woodlands in Kodalpalli village in India’s Odisha state. But it was only in 2021 that the Indian government recognized their rights over communal forest resources. With this recognition, Kodalpalli became one of the few places in India where the country’s landmark Forest Rights Act of 2006 (FRA) has been translated into formal rights for traditionally forest-dependent communities. The FRA seeks to remedy the exclusion faced by these groups, which deepened under British colonial rule and persisted in independent India. It was a belated acknowledgment of the centrality of forested areas to people’s lives and the latter’s importance to the persistence and well-being of India’s forests. “More than 50% of forest land in India can be recognized and protected as community forest resource with the effective implementation of FRA,” said Tushar Dash, an independent researcher who works on forest rights. That’s at least 40 million hectares (100 million acres). Groups that receive collective rights are required to incorporate principles of sustainable management once their claims are approved, but proving sustainable management is not the basis for granting the rights. Seventeen years since the law’s passage, more than 90% of villages across India that are eligible for community forest rights under the FRA still lack them, according to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

