Jurisdictional REDD+ ready to fund forest-positive, socially-inclusive development in the Amazon and beyond (commentary)

To all of those who are concerned about climate change and have decided that forest carbon credits are bad, I have a question for you. Have you ever looked closely at the new type of forest carbon credit that recently started to come online? It is the baby in the forest-carbon-credit bathwater. And we risk throwing it away. Net emissions of carbon from the clearing, degradation and recovery of tropical forests are more than ten percent of total anthropogenic emissions and are growing. In our race to find ways of reducing emissions to manage the climate emergency, we cannot afford to jettison an entire class of nature-based climate solutions–forest carbon credits–because of flaws in one particular type of credit from private projects. And, yet, that is exactly what we are doing. Issuance of nature-based credits in the voluntary market fell from 160 million metric tons of CO2 in 2021 to 93 million in 2022; only 63 million credits have been issued to date in 2023. The baby is named JREDD, which stands for "jurisdictional REDD+". REDD+ is the acronym for "Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation". "Jurisdictional" is what sets it apart from private projects. JREDD programs operate at the scale of large political jurisdictions and feature a leadership role for the government of that jurisdiction. Private forest carbon projects operate at the scale of communities, farms, or concessions and usually have little direct governmental engagement. Credits from JREDD programs are based upon emissions reductions that have already been…

