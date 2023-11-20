Study shows dire outlook for amphibians: 40% threatened with extinction

The Tepequém frog (Anomaloglossus tepequem) used to be seen in abundance in streams in the Serra do Tepequém, in the state of Roraima. Endemic to Brazil and this specific locality, found only here and nowhere else on the planet, it is believed to have disappeared from the wild. This Amazonian species has never been seen again since the 1990s. This frog is one of 26 classified as possibly extinct in the country, according to the latest global study of amphibians by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Species (IUCN). And the numbers are frightening. Two out of five of them are threatened. More than a thousand experts from around the world took part in the study. It analyzed 8,000 species of amphibians — including toads, frogs, salamanders, blind snakes and others — almost 3,000 more than in the last analysis, carried out in 2004. The galaxy frog (Melanobatrachus indicus), on the left, is one of India’s rarest species, rediscovered only in 1997. On the right, the Indian Ghatixalus asterops is also considered endangered. Images courtesy of Sandeep Das/IUCN. The highlight this time is the increasing role of climate change in the global decline of amphibians, considered the most threatened of all vertebrate animals. No less than 40% of their species are at some risk of extinction. Deforestation, loss of habitat and the occurrence of diseases such as chytridiomycosis, which has devastated entire populations, were already more widely documented as threats, but now biologists are warning that rising temperatures,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

