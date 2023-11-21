Indonesia launches new front in climate campaign focusing on seagrass

JAKARTA — Indonesia has launched a climate mitigation plan focusing on the country’s seagrass meadows, an overlooked ecosystem that ranks among the most efficient carbon sinks on the planet. The country is home to 11.5% of the world’s seagrass meadows, a position the government wants to leverage to increase its carbon storage options. Experts have calculated seagrass sequestration of carbon per given area at 35 times greater than that of tropical rainforests. “Addressing the complex issues of climate change requires commitment and diverse solutions,” Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the Indonesian minister of marine affairs and fisheries, said in a statement announcing the Seagrass Blue Carbon Mitigation Action Profile. He added the plan is expected to be part of Indonesia’s greenhouse gas reduction goals that it committed to as part of the Paris climate agreement. The plan will also “serve as a roadmap to set the pace towards a more sustainable and resilient future,” Sakti said. Residents of Auki Island in Indonesia’s Papua province have for generations depended on the rich resources of their coastal ecosystems, such as seagrass, mangroves and marine life. They’ve established rules to manage these resources in a sustainable way. Image by Ridzki R. Sigit/Mongabay Indonesia. In Indonesia’s updated commitment to cut emissions under the Paris Agreement, known as its nationally determined contribution, or NDC, the government has targeted a 31.8% reduction from the business-as-usual scenario, and 43.2% with the aid of the international community. Sectors where it sees the most potential for emissions cuts include land use…This article was originally published on Mongabay

