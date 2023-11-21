Last of the reef netters: Decline of an Indigenous, sustainable salmon fishery

WHATCOM COUNTY, Washington — “Some mornings, the sun’s hitting that reef net just right and it’s like I know it’s talking to me,” said Ellie Kinley, a member of the Lummi (Lhaq’temish) Nation and the last Indigenous permit holder of an ancient salmon-fishing practice. Her reef net rig, parked on the shore of Lummi Nation, serves as a reminder of a once-thriving Indigenous fishing tradition that, for now, sits idle. “It’s saying, ‘I’m sitting here. Don’t forget about me.’” For centuries, Indigenous people of the Salish Sea relied on reef netting as a sustainable salmon-fishing technique. However, colonialism has left the tribes disconnected from a practice that once defined their cultural identity. Now, many find themselves balancing day-to-day economic realities with an ardent desire to revive reef net fishing and restore this vital link to what they say is their sacred heritage. Reef net fishing intercepts chinook (Oncorhynchus tshawytscha), coho (O. kisutch), sockeye (O. nerka), chum (O. keta) and pink (O. gorbuscha) salmon as they travel from the Pacific Ocean to spawn in Fraser River near present-day Washington state and British Columbia. Rather than chasing the fish, this technique relies on a net stretched between two anchored boats. Long lines of rope run from the boats, creating an artificial reef that corrals the fish into the net (hence the name reef net). Once the salmon reach the net, the lookouts sound the alarm, and the crew quickly pulls the catch into the boat. Traditionally, the Lummi built these rigs from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay