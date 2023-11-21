Madagascar group aims to protect wildlife from stray cats & dogs

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Camera trap footage from national parks in Madagascar shows dogs roaming the forest either in bands or with their owners, barking at the base of trees where the country’s iconic lemurs are nesting. The cameras caught cats, which tend to be more solitary, with lemurs and snakes in their mouths. The footage, gathered by The Mad Dog Initiative (MDI), an American NGO, shows how cats and dogs from nearby villages negatively affect native wildlife in Malagasy forests. In an effort to reduce the populations of these exotic carnivores and the diseases they transmit in protected areas, MDI sterilizes dogs and cats and administers rabies vaccines — an unusual approach to conservation in Madagascar. “Dogs don’t seem to do many things to the animals directly,” Zachary Farris, co-founder of MDI and carnivore ecologist at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, U.S., told Mongabay. “A lot of their impact is indirect through harassment, stress or spreading diseases. … Cats are different. They are having a much larger direct impact.” According to Farris, the problem is widespread in Madagascar. MDI began operations in 2014. The group runs annual campaigns to sterilize and vaccinate stray cats and dogs against rabies in Ranomafana National Park (in the country’s southeast) and Andasibe-Mantadia National Park (in the east), and it conducts scientific research to assess the campaigns’ impacts. It is also involved in various social initiatives, including establishing school cafeterias for village children, developing community vegetable gardens, offering environmental education and launching a new…This article was originally published on Mongabay

