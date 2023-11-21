Mongabay CEO discusses slowdown in Amazon loss and other positive news

According to data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has declined by 22% for the year ending July 31, 2023. Mongabay’s CEO and editor-in-chief, Rhett Butler, breaks down what this data show and what Mongabay will be looking for in the coming months on this topic. Butler also shares some exciting news, including the launch of a new bureau in Africa, and the 2023 Biophilia Award for Environmental Communication, given to Mongabay in honor of its “outstanding track record” in communicating issues related to nature and biodiversity. Listen to these updates here: If you want to read more on the launch of Mongabay’s new bilingual bureau in Africa, the Biophilia Award, the XPRIZE foundation, or the recent news on Amazon deforestation decline, click the links below: Related reading: Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon falls 22% in 2023 Mongabay wins prestigious 2023 Biophilia Award for Environmental Communication Mongabay launches Africa news bureau Meet the tech projects competing for a $10m prize to save rainforests Subscribe to or follow the Mongabay Newscast wherever you get podcasts, from Apple to Spotify, and you can also listen to all episodes here on the Mongabay website, or download our free app for Apple and Android devices to gain instant access to our latest episodes and all our previous ones. Mike DiGirolamo is Mongabay’s audience engagement associate. Find him on LinkedIn, Bluesky, Mastodon, Instagram and TikTok. Banner Image: Javari River in the Brazilian Amazon. Photo by Rhett Butler.This article was originally published on Mongabay

