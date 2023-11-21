Report shines partial light on worst labor offenders in opaque fishing industry

In recent years, labor issues on industrial fishing vessels have received increased attention, commanding headlines in prominent media outlets. Terrible working and living conditions — even forced labor — are commonplace, especially on distant-water fleets that ply the high seas and the waters of foreign countries. And yet ship owners are rarely held to account. One reason? It’s hard to identify who they are. The industry is so opaque that it’s not possible to identify the beneficial owners — that is, the human beings who ultimately take in the profits — for the vast majority of vessels on which forced labor has been suspected, according to a new report from the Financial Transparency Coalition (FTC), a consortium of international NGOs. The FTC found cases of reported forced labor on 475 vessels since 2010, but could only identify the beneficial owners, or even an individual who represents them, for 20% of those vessels. Industrial actors regularly use shell companies and complex transnational joint venture structures that obscure vessels’ true ownership. “To me it’s like mining was back in the 1990s before any transparency initiatives,” Matti Kohonen, the FTC’s executive director and a co-author of the report, told Mongabay, referring to the fishing industry. At least 128,000 fishers are trapped in forced labor at sea, the International Labour Organization (ILO), a UN agency, estimates. The coercive practice takes many forms. The ILO’s indicators of forced labor include holding crew members’ identity documents, withholding wages, debt bondage, abusive conditions, violence, and intimidation. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

