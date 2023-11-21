Rise in reported sickness cases from water-users

From BBC
At a glance
Cornwall-based campaign group Surfers Against Sewage publishes its annual report into water quality
Nearly 2,000 people reported feeling unwell after being in river or sea water in the UK during the bathing season, it says
The government accepts the situation is “utterly unacceptable”
The number of people telling a campaign group they have become unwell after being in sea or river water has more than doubled in the last year.
Surfers Against Sewage’s (SAS) annual report, external said 1,924 people reported “sewage sickness” after getting in UK waters between between October 2022 and September 2023, up from 720, external the previous year.
The Water Quality Report also found there were 301,091 sewage discharges in England during the bathing season of 2023.
A government minster accepted the situation was “utterly unacceptable”.
SAS campaigns manager Izzy Ross said: “The situation is as bad as it ever has been … what we see is devastating.
“In England, we see 60% of the rivers that we did our citizen science testing on don’t meet minimum safety requirements.
“They would actually be classed as poor under the Environment Agency’s methods.”
Reuben Santer was a secondary school teacher and got an inner ear infection after going surfing at Saunton Sands in Devon.
He said: “I couldn’t walk or anything – I was properly bed-bound for a few days.
“At points, it was so bad I had to close my eyes for five or six hours because everything was just spinning round and round and round, and would make me throw up.
“I have lost my job. I was off sick for 45 days and multiple days where I ended up being