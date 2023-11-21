Salty wells and lost land: Climate and erosion take their toll in Sulawesi

POLEWALI MANDAR, Indonesia — Over the past three decades, the residents of Mampie village have watched their homes and farmland vanish from the west coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island. A grove of orange trees collapsed into the sea some time ago. Buffalo no longer cool off in muddy sumps by the beach. “It’s gone,” Darwis, the Mampie village chief, told Mongabay Indonesia as he pointed out to sea. “In the past, there were many houses and large farms — now everything is gone.” Erosion of the world’s shorelines is inflicting high costs on coastal communities like Mampie as rising tides encroach on human infrastructure and settlements. Darwis is one of at least 88,000 people living on 677 kilometers (421 miles) of coastline in West Sulawesi province who are vulnerable to storm surges and abrasion, according to a 2023 risk index published by Indonesia’s disaster management agency, the BNPB. The constant impact of water, sedimentary particles and debris from everyday tides and occasional storm surges gradually breaks down the shoreline, causing hundreds of millions of rupiah in damages in just the last two years, including the loss of at least 18 hectares (44 acres) of land. The trend looks set to worsen not just in Sulawesi but for coastal communities across the globe, as sea levels rise and extreme weather becomes more pronounced. A 2018 study published in the journal Scientific Reports estimated around 28,000 square kilometers (11,000 square miles) of land had been lost worldwide to coastal abrasion, an area 10…This article was originally published on Mongabay

