‘Stressed jellyfish’ reveal dangers of seabed mining

An experiment to test how seabed mining could affect deep sea life has revealed unexpected impacts on common jellyfish.
There is increasing interest in extracting precious minerals from what are called metallic “nodules” that naturally occur on the seabed.
But marine scientists are concerned about the harm that could be caused.
These researchers studied helmet jellyfish, using special tanks on a research vessel to simulate conditions created by mining activity.
They found that the gelatinous animals were “highly sensitive” to plumes of sediment – a condition created to mimic how mining would stir up seabed deposits.
The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.
Deep-sea mining has been proposed – and opposed – for decades. Mining companies and other supporters say mineral deposits on the seabed can be collected in less environmentally damaging ways than mining on land – and that it could help meet demand for materials for green technologies.
But many marine scientists point out that there will be consequences for marine life that we do not yet understand. Much of the deep ocean is unexplored, so seabed mining opponents also point out that mining activity could cause irreparable damage to ecosystems we do not yet understand.
